Seattle Repertory Theatre presents IBSEN IN CHICAGO by David Grimm from February 2 to March 4, 2018. Librarians at Seattle Public Library created this list of books, CDs and films to enhance your experience of the show: Seattle Rep’s IBSEN IN CHICAGO: Beyond the Theatre.

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen gained success in the Scandinavian world with Brand in 1866, and then world-wide fame with Peer Gynt (1867), with music provided by Edvard Grieg, and continued to grow his reputation with subsequent plays like A Doll’s House (1879). Ibsen, who lived in Germany and other countries in Europe, never visited the United States. Yet in 1882, his new play Ghosts was produced not in Norway nor anywhere in Scandinavia, but at Aurora Turner Hall in Chicago. David Grimm, playwright of Ibsen in Chicago, takes this unlikely Chicago setting and the controversial plot mention of venereal disease in Ghosts to create a comedy imagining a motley crew of Danish and Norwegian immigrants debuting the play.

Seattle Repertory Theatre brings the world premiere of Ibsen in Chicago to our city, opening February 2, 2018. From the Rep’s synopsis:

In 1882, an unlikely ensemble of scrappy Scandinavian immigrants converge to put on a play in boomtown Chicago. As this ragtag group of new Americans rehearse a controversial new play written by their fellow countryman Henrik Ibsen, their various enmities and misunderstandings take on vaudevillian proportions. Bricklayer turned impresario Henning Folden has a chance to fulfill a dream, but first he has to keep the real world at bay and get his cast to opening night…

Read or watch more plays by Ibsen, explore Chicago during this era, and more with our list of books, DVDs, streaming video and music to enhance your journey to 19th century Chicago and Ibsen.

~ posted by Karen K.