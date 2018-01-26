Seattle Rep’s IBSEN IN CHICAGO: Beyond the Theatre

Seattle Repertory Theatre presents IBSEN IN CHICAGO by David Grimm from February 2 to March 4, 2018. Librarians at Seattle Public Library created this list of books, CDs and films to enhance your experience of the show: Seattle Rep’s IBSEN IN CHICAGO: Beyond the Theatre.

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen gained success in the Scandinavian world with Brand in 1866, and then world-wide fame with Peer Gynt (1867), with music provided by Edvard Grieg, and continued to grow his reputation with subsequent plays like A Doll’s House (1879). Ibsen, who lived in Germany and other countries in Europe, never visited the United States. Yet in 1882, his new play Ghosts was produced not in Norway nor anywhere in Scandinavia, but at Aurora Turner Hall in Chicago. David Grimm, playwright of Ibsen in Chicago, takes this unlikely Chicago setting and the controversial plot mention of venereal disease in Ghosts to create a comedy imagining a motley crew of Danish and Norwegian immigrants debuting the play.

Seattle Repertory Theatre brings the world premiere of Ibsen in Chicago to our city, opening February 2, 2018. From the Rep’s synopsis:

In 1882, an unlikely ensemble of scrappy Scandinavian immigrants converge to put on a play in boomtown Chicago. As this ragtag group of new Americans rehearse a controversial new play written by their fellow countryman Henrik Ibsen, their various enmities and misunderstandings take on vaudevillian proportions. Bricklayer turned impresario Henning Folden has a chance to fulfill a dream, but first he has to keep the real world at bay and get his cast to opening night…

Read or watch more plays by Ibsen, explore Chicago during this era, and more with our list of books, DVDs, streaming video and music to enhance your journey to 19th century Chicago and Ibsen.

Mayor Jenny Durkan on the Book that Made the Difference

This past November, Seattle swore in a new Mayor and City Councilmember, and we here at ShelfTalk thought this would be a great opportunity to continue our series of posts in which we invited your representatives to share books that have meant a lot to them. This time, we asked them “What book was most influential in your life or career and why?” Mayor Jenny Durkan reflects on a book that has had a powerful influence on so many readers, herself included.

“What book was most influential in your life or career and why?”

To Kill A Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

To Kill A Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

I have read this book many times, and each time I am struck by something new.  Two scenes were particularly influential on my career. The most significant is Atticus' closing arguments, in which he refers to the courts as the "great leveler". To him this means every person has a right to justice, regardless of race, personal circumstances, station in life, or background. This view of justice has inspired me to work on issues of inequality and discrimination. While we have not achieved Atticus' vision of universal justice, I have fought to realize this goal for my whole career.

Contextually appropriate audiobook narrators

Audiobooks are great. They are not cheating – they count as reading. They are also wonderful opportunities for more tangibly presenting the characters and tone of any particular work. Whether it’s an individual narrator, or a full cast with sounds effects and music, listening to a well done audiobook can really magnify your experience of a book.

I try to find audiobooks that are read by what I call “contextually appropriate narrators.” While I love the deep tones and rich textures of a British man’s voice as much as the next bookworm or theatre-lover, this voice-type isn’t always the best or only option available to convey the personality, emotion, culture, and experience of every story’s characters.

While this idea is subjective, it isn't that subjective. Is the main character a person of color? Then the narrator should be a person of color. Is the book about Chinese people? Then the person reading should probably have Chinese heritage. Not every narrator will wholly represent an entire story and all of its characters, but I believe they should relate in some central way.

Pie and Whiskey

There are some combinations so perfect that when your attention is drawn to them, you wonder how you’ve missed them for years. That was my feeling upon discovering Pie & Whiskey, which is simultaneously: a fantastic compilation of short work from Washington authors, edited by Kate Lebo and Samuel Ligon; a raucous, celebratory literary event Spokane-based Lebo and Ligon have been hosting for five years; and a delightful culinary combination. Lebo and Ligon sometimes take their pie-and-whiskey literary show on the road, and if it comes near you definitely check it out; the last chapter in their book also has instructions for hosting your own shindig. If you’re more interested in the small scale application, making pie and drinking whiskey at home with friends and family, here are some books to get you started.

Pie School: Lessons in Fruit, Flour and Butter by Kate Lebo – With instructions on creating the perfect flaky crust; recipes for 50 delightful, mostly fruit pies; and a friendly, chatty tone, this is a great place to start your pie baking escapades. Plus you'll get a little pie cultural history. Organized by main ingredient.

City Council Reads – Teresa Mosqueda, Citywide Position 8

This past November, Seattle swore in a new Mayor and City Councilmember, and we here at ShelfTalk thought this would be a great opportunity to continue our series of posts in which we invited your representatives to share books that have meant a lot to them. This time, we asked them “What book was most influential in your life or career and why?” Next week we’ll feature Mayor Durkan’s response, but let’s start things off with Seattle’s newest City Councilmember, Teresa Mosqueda

Teresa Mosqueda, Seattle CIty Council Position 8, Citywide.

“What book was most influential in your life or career and why?”


Sickness and Wealth: The Corporate Assault on Global Health, edited by Meredith Fort, Mary Anne Mercer, and Oscar Gish.

Continue reading

Click! Photography through the Lens of History

Click! A photograph is a precise record of an irretrievable instant, locked within the borders of a frame that transcends time. Did you know that the history of the camera predates the history of photography? Check out 100 Ideas that Changed Photography for more eye opening discoveries of how a room-sized device came to be held in the palm of our hands.

Once a purview of the few, cameras are, today, ubiquitous and unavoidable. A lot of thinking and experimentation went into the process of refining the photographic process. In A History of Photography in 50 Cameras you have a front row seat to technological changes that made it possible for the camera to become a necessary part and partner of memory making.

Books For Two

Sometimes being in a book group can be a lot of pressure – not just the assigned reading aspect, but trying to get a group of people together to meet. A book group can simply be just two people getting together; maybe a coworker that you can go out to lunch with once a month or someone you don’t see very often and it’s a way to make sure you get together.

I had a while where I was struggling to find the time to read. My husband suggested starting a book club for just the two of us…and shockingly his idea worked. I started reading again…and I haven’t stopped. Every other month we trade off on who selects the book, it may be something we’ve been meaning to read or a subject we are interested in. All genres are open and we only allow for one re-read a year. For example, I loved The Wolf Road by Beth Lewis so I’m selecting that for February.

Here were our book selections for October through December:

Continue reading

